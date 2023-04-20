12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Augmedix AUGX shares increased by 87.8% to $3.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million.

CNS Pharma CNSP stock moved upwards by 25.42% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

ContraFect CFRX stock moved upwards by 23.86% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

BiomX PHGE stock increased by 22.16% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.

MDxHealth MDXH shares rose 22.15% to $4.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.3 million.

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares moved upwards by 20.7% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

Losers

Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares declined by 59.3% to $2.28 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

Kineta KA shares decreased by 18.74% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.

PolarityTE PTE shares declined by 15.62% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Stevanato Gr STVN stock decreased by 12.67% to $23.33. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares fell 11.58% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Etao International Co ETAO stock fell 9.33% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.