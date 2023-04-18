12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares increased by 112.0% to $3.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

Losers

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM stock declined by 21.1% to $0.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

