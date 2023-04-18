ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares increased by 112.0% to $3.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Petros Pharma PTPI stock increased by 38.34% to $5.34. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • YS Biopharma Co YS stock rose 27.84% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $187.9 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares rose 19.99% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares rose 16.94% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
  • Trevi Therapeutics TRVI shares rose 15.13% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.8 million.

Losers

  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM stock declined by 21.1% to $0.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • CNS Pharma CNSP shares fell 18.91% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • Athersys ATHX stock decreased by 15.18% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
  • ContraFect CFRX shares decreased by 14.42% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
  • Predictive Oncology POAI shares declined by 13.11% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 12.22% to $7.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

