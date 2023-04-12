12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock moved upwards by 105.5% to $0.99 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 75.9 million shares, making up 2955.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

Losers

Cutera CUTR shares declined by 26.3% to $19.96 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Cutera's stock is 3.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 674.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.9 million.

stock declined by 16.98% to $0.51. IMAC Hldgs BACK shares fell 15.11% to $0.16. Trading volume for IMAC Hldgs's stock is 5.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 353.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

