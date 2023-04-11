ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 11, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • iSun ISUN shares increased by 10.8% to $0.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP shares increased by 8.32% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV stock rose 7.52% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock rose 6.21% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • Velo3D VLD stock rose 5.68% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $429.0 million.

Losers

  • Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 23.8% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock decreased by 20.06% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 16.24% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $253.3 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 8.95% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock decreased by 8.92% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX shares decreased by 6.85% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved