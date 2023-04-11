12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- iSun ISUN shares increased by 10.8% to $0.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Knightscope KSCP shares increased by 8.32% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV stock rose 7.52% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
- Heliogen HLGN stock rose 6.21% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
- Velo3D VLD stock rose 5.68% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $429.0 million.
Losers
- Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 23.8% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock decreased by 20.06% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 16.24% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $253.3 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 8.95% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock decreased by 8.92% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares decreased by 6.85% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.
