12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

iSun ISUN shares increased by 10.8% to $0.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

shares increased by 10.8% to $0.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million. Knightscope KSCP shares increased by 8.32% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.

shares increased by 8.32% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million. Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV stock rose 7.52% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

stock rose 7.52% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. Laser Photonics LASE shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million. Heliogen HLGN stock rose 6.21% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.

stock rose 6.21% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million. Velo3D VLD stock rose 5.68% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $429.0 million.

Losers

Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 23.8% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

shares decreased by 23.8% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock decreased by 20.06% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.

stock decreased by 20.06% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million. Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 16.24% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $253.3 million.

stock declined by 16.24% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $253.3 million. Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 8.95% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

shares decreased by 8.95% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million. American Rebel Holdings AREB stock decreased by 8.92% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

stock decreased by 8.92% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. Orion Energy Sys OESX shares decreased by 6.85% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.