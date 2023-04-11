12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares moved upwards by 61.2% to $2.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.4 million.

Oblong OBLG shares increased by 14.28% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

BTCS BTCS shares moved upwards by 13.52% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

CXApp CXAI shares increased by 9.72% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

Minim MINM shares rose 9.34% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Iris Energy IREN shares rose 7.46% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $197.9 million.

Losers

Adtran ADTN shares declined by 20.9% to $11.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $939.6 million.

TSR TSRI stock fell 14.39% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.

SMART Glb Hldgs SGH shares declined by 4.95% to $16.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.0 million.

M-Tron Industries MPTI stock decreased by 4.95% to $10.95. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

Snowflake SNOW shares decreased by 4.65% to $140.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.