12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

PLx Pharma PLXP stock moved upwards by 51.2% to $0.16 during Friday's after-market session. PLx Pharma's trading volume hit 2.1 million shares by close, accounting for 558.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 41.17% to $1.68. GlucoTrack's trading volume hit 9.0 million shares by close, accounting for 49814.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.

Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares increased by 21.76% to $2.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 746.6K, accounting for 1448.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Better Therapeutics BTTX shares increased by 18.03% to $1.44. Better Therapeutics's trading volume hit 169.8K shares by close, accounting for 508.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.

Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH stock increased by 16.16% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares rose 16.13% to $6.55. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 99.9K shares, which is 87.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

CNS Pharma CNSP stock decreased by 10.6% to $0.67 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 3919.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock decreased by 8.07% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock fell 7.02% to $1.06.

OncoCyte OCX stock declined by 6.46% to $0.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 108.2K, accounting for 24.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX stock fell 6.02% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Enzo Biochem ENZ stock decreased by 6.0% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.