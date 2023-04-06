12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Caravelle International CACO shares rose 10.6% to $1.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.

Clean Energy Technologies CETY shares moved upwards by 9.44% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock increased by 6.91% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

Astra Space ASTR shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $102.3 million.

Agrify AGFY stock rose 6.57% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares rose 6.18% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Losers

Nuburu BURU shares fell 13.8% to $3.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT stock fell 5.39% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Ault Alliance AULT shares fell 4.34% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.

CEA Industries CEAD shares decreased by 4.07% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Ambipar Emergency AMBI shares declined by 3.85% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.1 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock declined by 3.54% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.