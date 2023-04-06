ñol


12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 6, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Caravelle International CACO shares rose 10.6% to $1.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
  • Clean Energy Technologies CETY shares moved upwards by 9.44% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock increased by 6.91% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • Astra Space ASTR shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $102.3 million.
  • Agrify AGFY stock rose 6.57% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares rose 6.18% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Losers

  • Nuburu BURU shares fell 13.8% to $3.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock fell 5.39% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Ault Alliance AULT shares fell 4.34% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD shares decreased by 4.07% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Ambipar Emergency AMBI shares declined by 3.85% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.1 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock declined by 3.54% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

