12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Bionomics BNOX shares moved upwards by 62.8% to $2.93 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 285.9K shares is 236.1% of Bionomics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 62.8% to $2.93 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 285.9K shares is 236.1% of Bionomics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB shares increased by 53.49% to $5.05. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.4 million shares, making up 4939.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

shares increased by 53.49% to $5.05. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.4 million shares, making up 4939.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Brainstorm Cell BCLI shares increased by 35.79% to $3.4. Brainstorm Cell's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 601.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

shares increased by 35.79% to $3.4. Brainstorm Cell's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 601.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Palisade Bio PALI stock increased by 29.05% to $3.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.0 million shares, making up 1080.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

stock increased by 29.05% to $3.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.0 million shares, making up 1080.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. Pulse Biosciences PLSE stock rose 29.02% to $3.2. The current volume of 248.0K shares is 487.3% of Pulse Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock rose 29.02% to $3.2. The current volume of 248.0K shares is 487.3% of Pulse Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK stock rose 26.17% to $2.67. Trading volume for Paratek Pharmaceuticals's stock is 4.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 985.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.1 million.

Losers

G Medical Innovations GMVD shares decreased by 45.2% to $0.91 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.1 million shares, making up 1459.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

shares decreased by 45.2% to $0.91 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.1 million shares, making up 1459.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT shares declined by 35.53% to $2.16. As of 13:30 EST, Checkpoint Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 1189.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 35.53% to $2.16. As of 13:30 EST, Checkpoint Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 1189.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Pyxis Oncology PYXS stock fell 25.51% to $4.47. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 25.9 million, which is 959.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.3 million.

stock fell 25.51% to $4.47. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 25.9 million, which is 959.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.3 million. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock fell 23.39% to $0.32. Trading volume for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals's stock is 5.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 40.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

stock fell 23.39% to $0.32. Trading volume for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals's stock is 5.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 40.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Cano Health CANO stock declined by 23.3% to $0.87. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 18.2 million, which is 226.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $228.9 million.

stock declined by 23.3% to $0.87. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 18.2 million, which is 226.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $228.9 million. AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares declined by 20.37% to $4.38. The current volume of 56.2K shares is 197.8% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.