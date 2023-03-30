Why Is Sprinklr Stock Trading Higher Today?

Sprinklr CXM shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Sprinklr reported quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.02. The company also reported quarterly sales of $165.33 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Free cash flow totaled $16.3 million in the fourth quarter. The company ended the quarter with $578.6 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities.

"Our Q4 non-GAAP profitability, and free cash flow are a result of efficient execution, and creating business value for customers with our Unified-CXM platform. We are well positioned to be a disruptor in the contact center space with our AI powered Sprinklr Service offering. We are also excited by our pace of innovation, notably the launch of self-serve Sprinklr Social, which extends our leadership in a category we created," said Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr Founder and CEO.

Sprinklr expects Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.00 to $0.01, versus the analyst estimate of $0.02 and Q1 revenue of $168 million to $170 million, versus analyst estimate of $168.87 million.

Sprinklr is an enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions.

CXM Price Action: Sprinklr has a 52-week high of $14.57 and a 52-week low of $7.43

Sprinklr shares are up 15.1% at $12.52 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.