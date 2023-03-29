12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

LogicMark LGMK stock increased by 34.7% to $0.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT stock rose 28.89% to $19.98. The company's market cap stands at $530.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Biocept BIOC stock moved upwards by 16.12% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock rose 14.94% to $10.23. The company's market cap stands at $512.9 million.

Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares moved upwards by 14.88% to $7.72. The company's market cap stands at $184.8 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock increased by 14.63% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

Losers

Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock declined by 23.0% to $1.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

SomaLogic SLGC shares declined by 14.53% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $375.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

bluebird bio BLUE stock decreased by 11.58% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Sharecare SHCR shares fell 10.8% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $671.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock declined by 9.62% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Biolase BIOL shares decreased by 8.24% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

