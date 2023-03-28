12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

N-able NABL stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $13.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock moved upwards by 7.43% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

Movella Holdings MVLA shares increased by 5.88% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.

AEye LIDR stock rose 5.78% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.

Akerna KERN stock rose 4.99% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Upland Software UPLD shares moved upwards by 4.49% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $134.6 million.

Losers

Bit Origin BTOG stock declined by 9.2% to $0.28 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock fell 5.07% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

Progress Software PRGS stock fell 4.69% to $55.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Minim MINM shares decreased by 4.33% to $0.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 933.5K, accounting for 113.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares decreased by 4.05% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR shares fell 3.76% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million.

