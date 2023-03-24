12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Assure Hldgs IONM shares moved upwards by 17.1% to $4.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares increased by 16.68% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL shares rose 12.97% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Molecular Templates MTEM shares moved upwards by 11.31% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

Vivani Medical VANI stock rose 10.89% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.

cbdMD YCBD stock moved upwards by 10.58% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

Losers

Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock decreased by 11.2% to $0.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

Minerva Surgical UTRS shares decreased by 11.13% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Pluri PLUR shares declined by 10.87% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.

Perspective Therapeutics CATX stock fell 10.45% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.1 million.

Midatech Pharma MTP shares decreased by 8.55% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares declined by 7.92% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.

