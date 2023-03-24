12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock rose 15.3% to $1.73 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Xos XOS stock increased by 8.2% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $89.0 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV stock rose 7.25% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

Agrify AGFY shares rose 6.5% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Applied UV AUVI stock increased by 5.68% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

Momentus MNTS stock moved upwards by 5.54% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.

Losers

Energous WATT shares declined by 27.6% to $0.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

BGSF BGSF shares declined by 20.0% to $8.36. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million.

FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock fell 14.25% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $267.7 million.

JanOne JAN stock decreased by 11.2% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock declined by 9.14% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock declined by 8.34% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.