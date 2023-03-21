11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Lazydays Hldgs LAZY stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $13.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $154.9 million.

Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares increased by 15.28% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.

JX Luxventure JXJT shares rose 8.14% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH stock moved upwards by 7.57% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.

TH International THCH shares increased by 7.32% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $568.3 million.

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock rose 6.19% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Citi Trends CTRN stock fell 14.5% to $19.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $166.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock declined by 8.34% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock fell 5.06% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock declined by 4.54% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Cazoo Gr CZOO shares declined by 3.73% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.

