11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 21, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Innovid CTV shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $1.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $208.5 million.
  • Getty Images Holdings GETY stock increased by 9.26% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Cuentas CUEN stock rose 9.09% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
  • Audacy AUD stock rose 7.17% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • So-Young Intl SY shares rose 6.05% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $185.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Qutoutiao QTT stock declined by 57.5% to $0.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO stock declined by 11.06% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
  • HUYA HUYA stock declined by 7.19% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $871.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO stock fell 6.82% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares decreased by 4.56% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares decreased by 4.07% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

