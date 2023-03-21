11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Innovid CTV shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $1.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $208.5 million.

Getty Images Holdings GETY stock increased by 9.26% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Cuentas CUEN stock rose 9.09% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

Audacy AUD stock rose 7.17% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

So-Young Intl SY shares rose 6.05% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $185.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Qutoutiao QTT stock declined by 57.5% to $0.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

Wejo Gr WEJO stock declined by 11.06% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.

HUYA HUYA stock declined by 7.19% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $871.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Fangdd Network Group DUO stock fell 6.82% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.

Troika Media Group TRKA shares decreased by 4.56% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares decreased by 4.07% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.