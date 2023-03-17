ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 17, 2023 5:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares rose 47.3% to $1.62 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 2307.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.
  • Gelesis Holdings GLS shares increased by 32.72% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Biocept BIOC stock increased by 27.22% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock moved upwards by 21.14% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares increased by 18.39% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Kineta KA stock moved upwards by 16.82% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.

Losers

  • ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares fell 19.8% to $0.33 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock declined by 18.77% to $0.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 334.3K, accounting for 41.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares decreased by 13.23% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.
  • Ainos AIMD stock fell 9.61% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Bright Green BGXX shares decreased by 9.59% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $145.8 million.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares decreased by 8.96% to $1.83. Sangamo Therapeutics's trading volume hit 93.1K shares by close, accounting for 6.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved