12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares rose 47.3% to $1.62 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 2307.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.

Gelesis Holdings GLS shares increased by 32.72% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Biocept BIOC stock increased by 27.22% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock moved upwards by 21.14% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.

Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares increased by 18.39% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Kineta KA stock moved upwards by 16.82% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.

Losers

ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares fell 19.8% to $0.33 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock declined by 18.77% to $0.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 334.3K, accounting for 41.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares decreased by 13.23% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

Ainos AIMD stock fell 9.61% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.

Bright Green BGXX shares decreased by 9.59% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $145.8 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares decreased by 8.96% to $1.83. Sangamo Therapeutics's trading volume hit 93.1K shares by close, accounting for 6.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.