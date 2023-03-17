12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Getaround GETR stock increased by 27.0% to $0.33 during Friday's after-market session. Getaround's trading volume hit 322.7K shares by close, accounting for 54.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.

Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 14.89% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

DSS DSS stock rose 13.16% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock increased by 9.4% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million.

Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock rose 6.4% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $239.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

BlackSky Technology BKSY stock rose 6.06% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.2 million.

Losers

QualTek Services QTEK stock decreased by 9.6% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. QualTek Services's trading volume hit 200.0K shares by close, accounting for 297.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Toro TORO shares decreased by 5.89% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV stock declined by 5.01% to $0.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 247.1K shares, which is 13.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares fell 4.66% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER shares fell 4.01% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.5 million.

Heliogen HLGN shares fell 3.85% to $0.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 401.7K, accounting for 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.