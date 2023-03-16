12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Enzo Biochem ENZ stock rose 104.2% to $2.43 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Enzo Biochem's trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 2239.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.

Losers

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT stock decreased by 21.2% to $118.0 during Thursday's after-market session. Sarepta Therapeutics's trading volume hit 484.7K shares by close, accounting for 42.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals EIGR shares fell 7.7% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

