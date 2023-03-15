12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock rose 35.6% to $5.68 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.2 million, accounting for 8177.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Conmed CNMD stock rose 17.28% to $105.98. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

BiomX PHGE stock moved upwards by 12.88% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

Owlet OWLT shares moved upwards by 12.12% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Senti Biosciences SNTI stock rose 11.02% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million.

stock rose 11.02% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million. Trxade Health MEDS shares moved upwards by 10.97% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Losers

Esperion Therapeutics ESPR shares decreased by 54.8% to $1.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.0 million shares come close, making up 206.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.8 million.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares declined by 10.57% to $3.3. This security traded at a volume of 103.8K shares come close, making up 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

Vaxart VXRT shares fell 9.23% to $0.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 300.4K, accounting for 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Star Equity Hldgs STRR shares decreased by 5.89% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Quince Therapeutics QNCX stock fell 5.71% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.

Biodesix BDSX stock decreased by 5.3% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.