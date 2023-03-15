ñol


11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 15, 2023 9:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Unique Fabricating UFAB shares increased by 8.1% to $0.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares moved upwards by 5.75% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares increased by 5.58% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock moved upwards by 5.23% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock rose 5.0% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Losers

  • Boxed BOXD shares declined by 40.5% to $0.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • Beachbody Co BODY stock declined by 13.95% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vacasa VCSA shares declined by 12.98% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • American Public Education APEI stock fell 9.29% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX stock fell 9.26% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Guess GES shares decreased by 7.86% to $19.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

