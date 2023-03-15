11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Unique Fabricating UFAB

Jowell Global JWEL

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN

Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU

stock moved upwards by 5.23% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Forza X1 FRZA stock rose 5.0% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Losers

Boxed BOXD

Beachbody Co BODY

Vacasa VCSA

American Public Education APEI

stock fell 9.29% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Meten Holding Gr METX stock fell 9.26% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

stock fell 9.26% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. Guess GES shares decreased by 7.86% to $19.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

