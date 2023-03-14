11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares rose 10.6% to $0.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.

Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock rose 7.14% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

BARK BARK shares increased by 6.29% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $209.6 million.

Membership Collective MCG shares increased by 5.2% to $6.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares rose 4.91% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Losers

Vacasa VCSA stock decreased by 8.4% to $1.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 237.8K, accounting for 20.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Beachbody Co BODY shares declined by 7.54% to $0.65. At the close, Beachbody Co's trading volume reached 58.8K shares. This is 12.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $202.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Guess GES stock fell 7.15% to $19.75. This security traded at a volume of 66.4K shares come close, making up 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Boxed BOXD shares decreased by 5.89% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.

Allied Gaming AGAE stock decreased by 4.69% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

Solo Brands DTC shares declined by 4.64% to $6.38. The company's market cap stands at $406.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

