11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 14, 2023 5:34 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares rose 10.6% to $0.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock rose 7.14% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • BARK BARK shares increased by 6.29% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $209.6 million.
  • Membership Collective MCG shares increased by 5.2% to $6.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares rose 4.91% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Losers

  • Vacasa VCSA stock decreased by 8.4% to $1.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 237.8K, accounting for 20.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Beachbody Co BODY shares declined by 7.54% to $0.65. At the close, Beachbody Co's trading volume reached 58.8K shares. This is 12.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $202.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Guess GES stock fell 7.15% to $19.75. This security traded at a volume of 66.4K shares come close, making up 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Boxed BOXD shares decreased by 5.89% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE stock decreased by 4.69% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
  • Solo Brands DTC shares declined by 4.64% to $6.38. The company's market cap stands at $406.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

