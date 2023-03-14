12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

TScan Therapeutics TCRX shares increased by 28.8% to $3.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares moved upwards by 27.77% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX shares moved upwards by 21.13% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares rose 19.44% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares rose 18.86% to $1.26. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 45.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.6 million.

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB stock increased by 11.11% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million.

Losers

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM shares decreased by 37.2% to $0.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.8K, accounting for 159.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Lannett LCI shares fell 15.74% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Midatech Pharma MTP stock declined by 13.5% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Sophia Genetics SOPH stock declined by 10.43% to $4.47. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 91.4K shares, which is 93.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $287.1 million.

Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares decreased by 6.89% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

OKYO Pharma OKYO stock declined by 6.75% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.

