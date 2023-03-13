12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MoneyLion ML stock increased by 21.1% to $0.69 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.9 million.

First Republic Bank FRC shares moved upwards by 9.74% to $34.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.2 million shares, which is 832.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.

PacWest Banc PACW shares moved upwards by 9.74% to $10.7. PacWest Banc's trading volume hit 7.1 million shares by close, accounting for 329.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A PACWP stock rose 8.96% to $9.48. This security traded at a volume of 496.5K shares come close, making up 1296.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Trinity Cap TRIN stock increased by 8.57% to $12.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.4 million.

stock increased by 8.57% to $12.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.4 million. ConnectOne Bancorp CNOBP shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $16.34.

Losers

HomeStreet HMST stock declined by 5.0% to $19.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.3 million.

Oscar Health OSCR stock fell 4.11% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $808.9 million.

Broadway Financial BYFC stock declined by 4.01% to $0.96. At the close, Broadway Financial's trading volume reached 103.1K shares. This is 89.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.

Customers Bancorp CUBI shares declined by 3.16% to $16.87. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 84.8K shares, which is 16.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.1 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares fell 3.08% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

BNY Mellon Strategic LEO shares declined by 3.03% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $379.9 million.

