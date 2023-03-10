12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock rose 30.0% to $0.42 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.

stock rose 30.0% to $0.42 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million. Renalytix RNLX shares moved upwards by 11.63% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 11.63% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 million. Trxade Health MEDS shares increased by 10.86% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

shares increased by 10.86% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. Bionomics BNOX stock moved upwards by 9.91% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 9.91% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million. NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP stock increased by 8.93% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.

stock increased by 8.93% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million. Gelesis Holdings GLS stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

Losers

Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI stock decreased by 7.6% to $0.18 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

stock decreased by 7.6% to $0.18 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. EUDA Health Holdings EUDA shares decreased by 7.43% to $1.87. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.4K shares, which is 50.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

shares decreased by 7.43% to $1.87. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.4K shares, which is 50.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million. Sunshine Biopharma SBFM stock declined by 7.24% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

stock declined by 7.24% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million. Gritstone Bio GRTS stock decreased by 6.11% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $166.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 6.11% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $166.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. MorphoSys MOR stock fell 5.81% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $487.8 million.

stock fell 5.81% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $487.8 million. Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock decreased by 5.41% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.