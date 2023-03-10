ñol


12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 10, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Latch LTCH shares rose 13.2% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 115.2K shares come close, making up 20.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
  • OMNIQ OMQS shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares increased by 5.25% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Rubicon Technologies RBT stock increased by 4.98% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Inuvo INUV stock rose 4.96% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Evolv Technologies EVLV shares decreased by 5.4% to $2.37 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.7 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock declined by 4.67% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $134.7 million.
  • Movella Holdings MVLA stock fell 3.83% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million.
  • AppLovin APP shares fell 3.25% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Applied Digital APLD shares decreased by 3.21% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $170.9 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock declined by 2.74% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

