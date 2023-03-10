12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 4.98% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. Inuvo INUV stock rose 4.96% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

WeTrade Group WETG stock declined by 2.74% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.

