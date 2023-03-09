ñol


12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 9, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares moved upwards by 27.9% to $2.2 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 355.5K shares come close, making up 87.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • JX Luxventure JXJT shares moved upwards by 7.96% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock increased by 5.26% to $1.6. This security traded at a volume of 56.0K shares come close, making up 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Sweetgreen SG shares rose 4.95% to $7.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.3 million.
  • Amesite AMST shares increased by 4.91% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares moved upwards by 4.51% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $179.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Tilly's TLYS stock decreased by 12.5% to $7.1 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $211.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ shares fell 11.2% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Aterian ATER stock declined by 5.77% to $0.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 59.0K, accounting for 2.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Jakks Pacific JAKK shares decreased by 5.65% to $17.38. The company's market cap stands at $168.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • EBET EBET stock fell 5.34% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • Solo Brands DTC shares declined by 4.86% to $4.31. At the close, Solo Brands's trading volume reached 122.3K shares. This is 70.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $274.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

