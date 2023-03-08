ñol


12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Allbirds BIRD stock rose 6.6% to $2.73 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $407.7 million.
  • ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
  • ThredUp TDUP shares rose 4.8% to $2.4. ThredUp's trading volume hit 76.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $241.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Workhorse Gr WKHS shares rose 2.92% to $1.76. This security traded at a volume of 106.9K shares come close, making up 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.2 million.
  • Caleres CAL shares increased by 2.65% to $26.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $936.7 million.
  • Fossil Group FOSL shares increased by 2.42% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Color Star Tech ADD shares fell 6.2% to $2.14 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND stock fell 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $228.9 million.
  • Aterian ATER shares declined by 3.67% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million.
  • Vacasa VCSA shares decreased by 2.86% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $321.4 million.
  • AMMO POWW stock declined by 2.81% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.8 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares fell 2.51% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $90.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

