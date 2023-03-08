ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock increased by 26.9% to $1.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 160.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Cassava Sciences SAVA stock rose 12.13% to $28.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 188.3K, accounting for 13.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Biofrontera BFRI stock moved upwards by 10.39% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • AIM ImmunoTech AIM stock moved upwards by 9.15% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • Clene CLNN stock rose 6.14% to $1.38. This security traded at a volume of 304.3K shares come close, making up 31.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million.
  • Castle Biosciences CSTL shares rose 5.02% to $22.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.3 million.

Losers

  • OptimizeRx OPRX shares fell 26.1% to $12.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Landos Biopharma LABP shares fell 12.9% to $0.33. This security traded at a volume of 397.4K shares come close, making up 65.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares fell 12.47% to $0.16. At the close, Kiromic BioPharma's trading volume reached 304.1K shares. This is 16.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock declined by 5.18% to $0.18. At the close, Novo Integrated Sciences's trading volume reached 13.7 million shares. This is 62.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • Axcella Health AXLA stock fell 5.02% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
  • Biophytis BPTS stock decreased by 4.92% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

