12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Hudson Technologies HDSN stock moved upwards by 5.6% to $9.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 63.3K shares come close, making up 11.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV shares increased by 4.99% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $297.0 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE shares rose 3.12% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN shares increased by 2.75% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $279.3 million.
  • A.O. Smith AOS shares increased by 2.67% to $68.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion.

Losers

  • Castor Maritime CTRM shares decreased by 6.8% to $0.89 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 356.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares fell 5.8% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Energous WATT shares declined by 4.99% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
  • Molekule Group MKUL stock decreased by 4.64% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares declined by 4.59% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Westwater Resources WWR shares decreased by 4.08% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

