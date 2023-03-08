12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Life Time Group Hldgs LTH stock rose 8.1% to $20.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock rose 8.1% to $20.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Membership Collective MCG stock rose 7.82% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock rose 7.82% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Meten Holding Gr METX shares rose 6.67% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

shares rose 6.67% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. Superior Industries Intl SUP shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $175.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Secoo Holding SECO stock fell 10.7% to $0.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

stock fell 10.7% to $0.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. WW International WW stock declined by 9.67% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $441.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock declined by 9.67% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $441.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Stitch Fix SFIX stock decreased by 9.66% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $497.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 9.66% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $497.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock fell 7.75% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.

stock fell 7.75% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million. New Oriental Education EDU stock fell 7.27% to $37.02. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.

stock fell 7.27% to $37.02. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. Beachbody Co BODY stock decreased by 6.98% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.