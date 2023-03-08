ñol


12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Life Time Group Hldgs LTH stock rose 8.1% to $20.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Membership Collective MCG stock rose 7.82% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX shares rose 6.67% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • Superior Industries Intl SUP shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $175.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Secoo Holding SECO stock fell 10.7% to $0.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • WW International WW stock declined by 9.67% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $441.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX stock decreased by 9.66% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $497.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock fell 7.75% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
  • New Oriental Education EDU stock fell 7.27% to $37.02. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
  • Beachbody Co BODY stock decreased by 6.98% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

