12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kimball International KBAL stock rose 72.3% to $11.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.9 million.

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares rose 12.85% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $483.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

BEST BEST shares increased by 9.94% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 9.41% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Hudson Global HSON stock increased by 8.5% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.

Spire Global SPIR shares moved upwards by 8.15% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $148.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Castor Maritime CTRM stock decreased by 34.9% to $0.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.

HNI HNI shares fell 21.28% to $23.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $975.9 million.

Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock decreased by 7.91% to $24.45. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

MasterBrand MBC stock declined by 5.76% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Globus Maritime GLBS shares fell 5.18% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

Energy Focus EFOI stock decreased by 4.79% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

