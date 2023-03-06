12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $0.8 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.

Broadwind BWEN stock increased by 4.94% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.8 million.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares moved upwards by 4.39% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.

TuSimple Hldgs TSP stock rose 3.46% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $471.7 million.

Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock increased by 3.12% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $202.2 million.

stock increased by 3.12% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $202.2 million. Spire Global SPIR stock moved upwards by 2.97% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.6 million.

Losers

Freight Technologies FRGT shares decreased by 22.1% to $0.23 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 890.3K shares, which is 25.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA shares fell 7.53% to $56.31. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 488.4K shares, which is 29.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.

Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV stock fell 5.0% to $0.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 153.1K, accounting for 5.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI stock declined by 4.88% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock fell 2.6% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $395.5 million.

