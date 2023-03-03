12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Freight Technologies FRGT stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.32 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 367.9K shares come close, making up 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.32 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 367.9K shares come close, making up 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. Greenland Technologies GTEC stock moved upwards by 3.77% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.77% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million. Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock rose 3.73% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $468.4 million.

stock rose 3.73% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $468.4 million. Ocean Power Techs OPTT stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million. Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock increased by 3.47% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.4 million.

stock increased by 3.47% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.4 million. Expion360 XPON stock moved upwards by 3.27% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

Losers

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares declined by 3.82% to $11.84. At the close, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's trading volume reached 209.4K shares. This is 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.

shares declined by 3.82% to $11.84. At the close, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's trading volume reached 209.4K shares. This is 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. Performance Shipping PSHG stock decreased by 3.61% to $1.07. This security traded at a volume of 220.4K shares come close, making up 63.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

stock decreased by 3.61% to $1.07. This security traded at a volume of 220.4K shares come close, making up 63.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 3.56% to $8.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

shares fell 3.56% to $8.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million. Aqua Metals AQMS stock decreased by 3.34% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million.

stock decreased by 3.34% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million. Castor Maritime CTRM shares fell 2.92% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.