12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 3, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.32 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 367.9K shares come close, making up 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC stock moved upwards by 3.77% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock rose 3.73% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $468.4 million.
  • Ocean Power Techs OPTT stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
  • Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock increased by 3.47% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.4 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock moved upwards by 3.27% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

Losers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares declined by 3.82% to $11.84. At the close, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's trading volume reached 209.4K shares. This is 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock decreased by 3.61% to $1.07. This security traded at a volume of 220.4K shares come close, making up 63.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 3.56% to $8.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock decreased by 3.34% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million.
  • Castor Maritime CTRM shares fell 2.92% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.8 million.

