12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 3, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $7.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock increased by 6.66% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • Lichen China LICN shares increased by 5.59% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
  • Steelcase SCS shares rose 4.98% to $8.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $951.3 million.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.1 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock increased by 4.68% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Losers

  • ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT stock decreased by 11.2% to $10.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE stock decreased by 8.65% to $60.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares decreased by 6.59% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Sky Harbour Group SKYH shares fell 5.73% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $118.2 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock declined by 4.25% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares decreased by 3.63% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

