12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 21.7% to $2.54 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $385.3 million. Conformis CFMS shares moved upwards by 16.27% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 16.27% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. OncoSec Medical ONCS stock rose 12.74% to $2.3. At the close, OncoSec Medical's trading volume reached 12.3 million shares. This is 1613.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

stock rose 12.74% to $2.3. At the close, OncoSec Medical's trading volume reached 12.3 million shares. This is 1613.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. Gelesis Holdings GLS shares rose 12.61% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

shares rose 12.61% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million. 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares rose 7.63% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

shares rose 7.63% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. Kezar Life Sciences KZR stock increased by 6.85% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $411.0 million.

Losers

stock decreased by 17.2% to $1.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 13.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. ZimVie ZIMV shares fell 13.96% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares fell 13.96% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock decreased by 11.88% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.

stock decreased by 11.88% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million. Genelux GNLX stock fell 8.29% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.3 million.

stock fell 8.29% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.3 million. Cellectar Biosciences CLRB shares decreased by 7.88% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

shares decreased by 7.88% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million. Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares declined by 7.73% to $6.09. Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs's trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 50.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.