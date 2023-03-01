12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MMTEC MTC shares rose 66.5% to $2.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 176.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

shares rose 66.5% to $2.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 176.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. Salesforce CRM shares increased by 13.99% to $190.77. At the close, Salesforce's trading volume reached 2.6 million shares. This is 26.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $190.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares increased by 13.99% to $190.77. At the close, Salesforce's trading volume reached 2.6 million shares. This is 26.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $190.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Okta OKTA shares moved upwards by 10.93% to $79.25. This security traded at a volume of 694.9K shares come close, making up 21.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 10.93% to $79.25. This security traded at a volume of 694.9K shares come close, making up 21.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Evolv Technologies EVLV shares rose 10.64% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

shares rose 10.64% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. SpringBig Holdings SBIG shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. WM Tech MAPS shares increased by 5.05% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.

Losers

Box BOX stock declined by 9.2% to $30.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 184.8K shares, which is 13.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 9.2% to $30.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 184.8K shares, which is 13.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 7.02% to $0.11. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 2.5 million shares by close, accounting for 18.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.

stock fell 7.02% to $0.11. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 2.5 million shares by close, accounting for 18.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million. Pure Storage PSTG shares decreased by 6.57% to $26.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 219.1K shares, which is 4.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 6.57% to $26.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 219.1K shares, which is 4.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Snowflake SNOW stock declined by 5.67% to $145.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3 million, accounting for 25.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

stock declined by 5.67% to $145.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3 million, accounting for 25.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Splunk SPLK shares decreased by 5.39% to $96.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 338.6K, accounting for 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 5.39% to $96.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 338.6K, accounting for 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock decreased by 5.02% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $91.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.