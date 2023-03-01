12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA stock moved upwards by 178.0% to $86.65 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 10.1 million shares is 1012.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

OncoSec Medical ONCS stock moved upwards by 92.59% to $2.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 58.4 million, which is 7655.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

BiomX PHGE stock increased by 48.84% to $0.6. Trading volume for BiomX's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 353.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

SCYNEXIS SCYX shares increased by 27.51% to $1.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 584.2K, which is 532.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX shares rose 24.39% to $1.88. As of 12:30 EST, Cidara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 212.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 million.

Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock rose 22.05% to $7.67. Trading volume for Windtree Therapeutics's stock is 687.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 854.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Losers

Novavax NVAX stock decreased by 25.5% to $6.89 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 17.5 million shares is 247.8% of Novavax's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $586.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

FIGS FIGS stock declined by 23.89% to $7.01. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.1 million shares, making up 278.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares decreased by 23.76% to $0.17. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 563.0% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

Invitae NVTA shares decreased by 21.17% to $1.7. Trading volume for Invitae's stock is 23.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 293.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $411.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Alignment Healthcare ALHC stock decreased by 18.16% to $8.13. As of 12:30 EST, Alignment Healthcare's stock is trading at a volume of 940.2K, which is 135.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares fell 17.76% to $0.12. Trading volume for Rubius Therapeutics's stock is 4.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 153.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

