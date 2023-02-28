ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 28, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Catalyst Biosciences CBIO shares moved upwards by 59.1% to $0.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock moved upwards by 34.04% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
  • Stereotaxis STXS stock increased by 28.85% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $243.9 million.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO stock increased by 26.61% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock moved upwards by 22.73% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock moved upwards by 18.86% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.

Losers

  • Aptinyx APTX shares decreased by 66.3% to $0.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
  • AdaptHealth AHCO stock declined by 21.39% to $17.28. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • IsoPlexis ISO stock declined by 8.0% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • Avinger AVGR shares declined by 7.41% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares declined by 6.71% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $68.3 million.
  • Milestone Scientific MLSS stock fell 6.39% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

