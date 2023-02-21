ñol


12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 21, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock moved upwards by 11.7% to $0.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
  • Amesite AMST shares rose 10.15% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 7.3% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.9 million.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares moved upwards by 5.67% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock rose 5.66% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares moved upwards by 4.68% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $292.1 million.

Losers

  • Nogin NOGN shares fell 11.2% to $0.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
  • JD.com JD shares fell 8.55% to $48.49. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 billion.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock fell 8.03% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock declined by 7.18% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock fell 7.08% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.
  • PDD Holdings PDD stock decreased by 6.5% to $87.35. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

