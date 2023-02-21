12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock moved upwards by 11.7% to $0.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

Losers

Nogin NOGN shares fell 11.2% to $0.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.

PDD Holdings PDD stock decreased by 6.5% to $87.35. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 billion.

