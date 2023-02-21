12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Manitowoc Co MTW shares increased by 7.9% to $15.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Heliogen HLGN shares rose 6.3% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million.

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

Golden Ocean Group GOGL shares increased by 5.33% to $9.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Knightscope KSCP shares increased by 5.21% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.

Performant Finl PFMT shares rose 5.07% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $261.4 million.

Losers

Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV shares declined by 8.6% to $0.97 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Aurora Innovation AUR stock declined by 7.23% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Getaround GETR stock fell 4.57% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.

View VIEW stock declined by 4.55% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.3 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares decreased by 4.47% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares declined by 4.2% to $5.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million.

