12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Troika Media Group TRKA stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $0.26 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 15.1 million, accounting for 89.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

Wejo Gr WEJO shares moved upwards by 6.85% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.

Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares moved upwards by 6.61% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares rose 6.08% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares rose 5.88% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

The9 NCTY stock rose 4.38% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.

Losers

Vinco Ventures BBIG stock declined by 13.8% to $0.5 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.3 million shares, which is 31.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.

NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares declined by 5.24% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.

Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock declined by 4.99% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

Urban One UONE shares decreased by 4.9% to $6.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.7 million.

ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares declined by 4.42% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Fangdd Network Group DUO shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

