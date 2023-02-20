12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Terran Orbital LLAP stock increased by 6.1% to $1.91 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.9 million.

Greenland Technologies GTEC stock increased by 5.9% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares moved upwards by 5.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock rose 4.97% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock increased by 4.61% to $6.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.8 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT stock moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.31. Trading volume for this security closed at 193.1K, accounting for 5.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Losers

Aurora Innovation AUR shares declined by 6.1% to $1.69 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 67.0K shares come close, making up 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Sarcos Technology STRC shares fell 5.0% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 million.

Agrify AGFY shares declined by 4.74% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock declined by 4.47% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG shares declined by 4.32% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock decreased by 2.95% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.

