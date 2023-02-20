12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Muscle Maker GRIL shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $1.38 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 296.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.

Nogin NOGN shares increased by 19.8% to $0.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.5 million, which is 4406.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.

Cazoo Gr CZOO shares increased by 18.22% to $3.2. Cazoo Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 518.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 441.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.1 million.

AutoNation AN stock increased by 11.36% to $157.32. AutoNation's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 365.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares moved upwards by 11.01% to $2.52. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 36.1% of Golden Sun Education Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.

Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares increased by 10.88% to $79.99. Trading volume for Bright Horizons Family's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 281.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Universal Electronics UEIC stock fell 33.1% to $16.36 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Universal Electronics's stock is 540.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 1166.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Boxed BOXD stock fell 17.41% to $0.59. Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.

Amesite AMST shares declined by 14.24% to $0.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS stock decreased by 14.15% to $15.18. Cooper-Standard Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 333.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 157.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 12.41% to $0.22. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 214.7% of E-Home Household Service's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

MGO Global MGOL stock decreased by 10.51% to $1.96. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 433.4K shares, making up 17.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.

