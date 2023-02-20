12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

OKYO Pharma OKYO stock rose 58.2% to $3.63 during Monday's regular session. OKYO Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 19.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 284509.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million.

stock rose 58.2% to $3.63 during Monday's regular session. OKYO Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 19.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 284509.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million. Apexigen APGN stock rose 46.93% to $1.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.2 million, which is 423.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.

stock rose 46.93% to $1.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.2 million, which is 423.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares increased by 23.1% to $26.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.3 million.

shares increased by 23.1% to $26.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.3 million. Macrogenics MGNX stock moved upwards by 19.96% to $6.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 332.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 19.96% to $6.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 332.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.9 million. Ontrak OTRKP stock moved upwards by 19.16% to $1.43.

stock moved upwards by 19.16% to $1.43. Eliem Therapeutics ELYM stock moved upwards by 17.39% to $2.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 114.1K shares, making up 1220.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.

Losers

TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares decreased by 26.7% to $0.7 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, TFF Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 846.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.

shares decreased by 26.7% to $0.7 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, TFF Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 846.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million. Applied Therapeutics APLT shares declined by 13.68% to $1.01. Trading volume for Applied Therapeutics's stock is 530.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 162.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.

shares declined by 13.68% to $1.01. Trading volume for Applied Therapeutics's stock is 530.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 162.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million. Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock fell 12.52% to $0.4. Trading volume for Akari Therapeutics's stock is 98.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 129.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.

stock fell 12.52% to $0.4. Trading volume for Akari Therapeutics's stock is 98.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 129.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million. Travere Therapeutics TVTX stock decreased by 12.22% to $17.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 479.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

stock decreased by 12.22% to $17.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 479.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL shares declined by 11.56% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.

shares declined by 11.56% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million. IMAC Holdings BACK stock fell 11.5% to $0.26. The current volume of 254.2K shares is 216.7% of IMAC Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.