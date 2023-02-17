ñol


12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 17, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • ATA Creativity Glb AACG stock rose 6.5% to $2.3 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.1 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares increased by 6.32% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock rose 3.99% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $129.9 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares increased by 3.43% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Amesite AMST shares rose 2.63% to $0.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 264.9K, accounting for 6.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX shares rose 2.48% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Losers

  • Nogin NOGN stock declined by 8.3% to $0.67 during Friday's after-market session. Nogin's trading volume hit 4.5 million shares by close, accounting for 2372.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares decreased by 6.05% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $109.9 million.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares declined by 5.1% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.9 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH shares decreased by 4.01% to $0.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 85.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares fell 3.45% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 3.28% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

