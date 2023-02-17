12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Owlet OWLT stock rose 32.0% to $0.45 during Friday's after-market session. Owlet's trading volume hit 1.5 million shares by close, accounting for 521.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.

scPharmaceuticals SCPH stock rose 9.39% to $10.36. The company's market cap stands at $352.8 million.

NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock moved upwards by 7.01% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares rose 6.12% to $0.56. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 26.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares increased by 5.49% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Vaccinex VCNX stock moved upwards by 5.12% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

Losers

OKYO Pharma OKYO stock declined by 10.4% to $3.35 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, OKYO Pharma's trading volume reached 168.7K shares. This is 2444.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.

Evolus EOLS shares fell 9.49% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.4 million.

Tenon Medical TNON stock declined by 7.05% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

Baudax Bio BXRX stock fell 5.56% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Hims & Hers Health HIMS stock decreased by 5.35% to $9.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Aptinyx APTX shares decreased by 5.14% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.

