12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 15, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Nu Holdings NU stock moved upwards by 10.0% to $5.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • DigitalBridge Group DBRG shares moved upwards by 9.46% to $15.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Futu Holdings FUTU shares increased by 8.35% to $51.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.
  • Silvergate Capital SI stock moved upwards by 7.71% to $18.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.0 million.
  • MoneyLion ML stock rose 7.18% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.8 million.
  • UP Fintech Holding TIGR shares increased by 6.23% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.7 million.

Losers

  • Barclays BCS shares declined by 10.3% to $8.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Chicago Atlantic Real REFI stock decreased by 6.01% to $14.25. The company's market cap stands at $251.6 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares declined by 5.3% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.
  • SHF Hldgs SHFS shares declined by 5.24% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • KB Financial Group KB stock decreased by 4.93% to $40.17. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion.
  • Shinhan Financial Group SHG shares fell 4.22% to $29.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

