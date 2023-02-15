12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares rose 95.7% to $0.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Tenon Medical TNON shares rose 75.75% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

Humanigen HGEN shares rose 22.16% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares increased by 21.51% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

OraSure Technologies OSUR stock rose 17.88% to $5.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

BioSig Technologies BSGM stock moved upwards by 14.16% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.

Losers

T2 Biosystems TTOO shares declined by 25.9% to $0.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Aclarion ACON stock declined by 12.23% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares fell 8.98% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.

Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT stock fell 8.47% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

OncoCyte OCX stock declined by 8.14% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares declined by 8.0% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.