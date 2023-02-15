ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 15, 2023 8:05 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares rose 95.7% to $0.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Tenon Medical TNON shares rose 75.75% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • Humanigen HGEN shares rose 22.16% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares increased by 21.51% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • OraSure Technologies OSUR stock rose 17.88% to $5.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock moved upwards by 14.16% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.

Losers

  • T2 Biosystems TTOO shares declined by 25.9% to $0.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Aclarion ACON stock declined by 12.23% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares fell 8.98% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT stock fell 8.47% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
  • OncoCyte OCX stock declined by 8.14% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares declined by 8.0% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

