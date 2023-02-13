12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tenon Medical TNON stock moved upwards by 7.7% to $1.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock moved upwards by 7.15% to $0.28. At the close, Sorrento Therapeutics's trading volume reached 26.7 million shares. This is 234.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.9 million.

T2 Biosystems TTOO shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.5. This security traded at a volume of 2.5 million shares come close, making up 1438.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares rose 6.34% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 310.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

electroCore ECOR shares moved upwards by 5.89% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.89% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. OncoSec Medical ONCS stock increased by 5.26% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

Losers

NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares fell 5.1% to $0.37 during Monday's after-market session. NeuBase Therapeutics's trading volume hit 202.2K shares by close, accounting for 66.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Rockwell Medical RMTI stock declined by 5.07% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.

Humacyte HUMA stock declined by 4.99% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $294.9 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT shares decreased by 4.9% to $8.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Akanda AKAN shares declined by 4.81% to $0.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 564.9K, accounting for 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

Biohaven BHVN stock declined by 4.79% to $16.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

