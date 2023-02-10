ñol


12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 10, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Rubicon Technologies RBT stock increased by 6.5% to $1.3 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares moved upwards by 5.28% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
  • Pixelworks PXLW stock increased by 5.14% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Transphorm TGAN stock increased by 4.8% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.9 million.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares moved upwards by 4.47% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.3 million.
  • Inseego INSG shares increased by 4.19% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.

Losers

  • Cemtrex CETXP stock declined by 6.5% to $1.0 during Friday's after-market session.
  • Meta Materials MMAT stock fell 4.82% to $0.79. At the close, Meta Materials's trading volume reached 137.3K shares. This is 1.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $285.9 million.
  • DatChat DATS stock declined by 4.0% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • GSE Systems GVP shares decreased by 3.85% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK stock declined by 3.32% to $2.04. This security traded at a volume of 117.2K shares come close, making up 11.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
  • Kopin KOPN shares decreased by 3.21% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

